Police investigating motorcycle collision in Brant County

    Ontario Provincial Police have closed a road just east of Brantford as part of a serious crash investigation.

    In a post on social media, Constable Rawan Al-Louzi said the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

    One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

    Colborne Street East is closed between Brant School Road and Jerseyville Road as the investigation continues.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

