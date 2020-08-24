KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Huron Road between Saddlebrook Court and Spachman Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

They say the motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

Police confirm there were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Motorists are being asked to avoid roads in the area while police investigate.