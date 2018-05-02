

CTV Kitchener





A fast-moving fire has destroyed three townhouse units and damaged a fourth in South Cambridge.

Crews were called to Chalmers Street South at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say a five-year-old child and a babysitter were in one of the units when flames broke out. Another was occupied by a three-year-old child and their father. However fire officials say everyone made it out of the units safely.

The flames spread quickly from the homes to vehicles and at one point firefighters cut a hole in a roof in order to douse the flames from multiple angles.

Officials say those living in the four affected units have been displaced.

They say damage is estimated to be $1 million dollars at this time.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified and is expected to be on scene on Wednesday.