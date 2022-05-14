Police investigating child’s suspicious death, searching for man in Cambridge

The investigation into the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge continues with police expected to speak and release further information Monday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, police were called to a home on Townline Road near Hespler Village.

Police said the boy was found dead when officers arrived.

Soon after, police began a search for a man they said could be armed and dangerous. In a message posted to Twitter just after noon on Saturday, police asked residents to stay inside and warned drivers to expect road closures in the area.

The man is described as white, around 40-years-old, and 5-foot-11 with blue eyes, a thin build, short blonde hair, and facial scruff, wearing brown khaki pants and possibly a dark army-style bucket hat.

Police said the man and the child were known to each other and they believe this is an isolated incident.

Officials did not say how the man and the child knew each other.

People who live in the area said they were shocked and saddened to learn about the boy’s death.

"Whenever a child's life is lost, it hits close to home," said Catherine Vanderlaan, who has lived in the area for nearly 40 years. "We're all very upset. It's not a dangerous neighbourhood and I don't think it's anymore dangerous now. It's just a very tragic event that's happened."

"I've met a few neighbours around here, everyone seems nice," said Cameron Hughes, who recently moved to the area. "Just to know that it was a kid that it happened to, it's devastating."

By Monday morning, police presence in the area had cleared and crime scene tape had been taken down.

Police have provided no update on the whereabouts of the man they’re looking for or his identity. They also have not released information on the identity of the boy or the cause of death.

Waterloo regional police told CTV News they will likely speak to media about the case around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

They said they do not believe there is an increased risk to public safety but they are concerned about the safety of the man being sought by police.