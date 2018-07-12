Featured
Police investigating armed robbery in Kitchener
Police are looking for three men who allegedly broke into a Kitchener apartment and robbed a woman at gunpoint.
The incident was reported on July 10 at around 3:45 p.m. on Brybeck Crescent.
The 23-year-old victim said three men entered her apartment and one of them had a firearm.
They searched the residence before fleeing in what was described as a four-door Mazda.
The first suspect is described as:
- Black
- Long curly hair
- Thin build
- 6’2
- Wearing all black clothing and a black mask
The second suspect is described as:
- Brown skin
- Tall
- Curly bleached blonde hair
- Freckles
- 200 lbs.
- Wearing a blue shirt, white hard hat, and carrying a red binder
The third suspect is described as:
- Black
- Brown eyes
- 5’4-5’6
- Wearing a dark blue weater with elastic around the wrists, brown leather satchel with the words “Gucci”
Police say the woman was not injured.