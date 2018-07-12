

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for three men who allegedly broke into a Kitchener apartment and robbed a woman at gunpoint.

The incident was reported on July 10 at around 3:45 p.m. on Brybeck Crescent.

The 23-year-old victim said three men entered her apartment and one of them had a firearm.

They searched the residence before fleeing in what was described as a four-door Mazda.

The first suspect is described as:

Black

Long curly hair

Thin build

6’2

Wearing all black clothing and a black mask

The second suspect is described as:

Brown skin

Tall

Curly bleached blonde hair

Freckles

200 lbs.

Wearing a blue shirt, white hard hat, and carrying a red binder

The third suspect is described as:

Black

Brown eyes

5’4-5’6

Wearing a dark blue weater with elastic around the wrists, brown leather satchel with the words “Gucci”

Police say the woman was not injured.