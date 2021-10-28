Police investigating armed robbery in Cambridge

Cambridge -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a Thursday morning armed robbery in Cambridge.

Police said they responded to the area of Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive around 8 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

According to a release, a male suspect gained access to the business and demanded money from the clerk. Police said he brandished a firearm, which is described as a black handgun, before fleeing on foot.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s. He was dressed in all black and carrying a black backpack with a round yellow logo, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.