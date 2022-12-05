Police investigating alleged sexual assault outside Kitchener restaurant

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred outside a Kitchener restaurant.

Police said on Dec. 5, between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., an unknown male approached a female and struck up a conversation outside a restaurant in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.

“During the conversation, the man sexually assaulted the female victim before fleeing the area in a white, four-door car,” police said in a news release.

The man has been described as being in his mid to late 20s, 5-foot-10, with a lean build, brown eyes, black slicked-back hair and a trimmed beard.

The man was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.