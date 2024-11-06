Police investigating after firearm reportedly seen in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a firearm was reportedly seen in a Cambridge neighbourhood.
In a social media post at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, police said Mercer Road was closed between Samuelson Street and Bronson Avenue for a police investigation.
Police said a firearm was seen by a member of the public who called police.
Police said there is no threat to public safety.
Several police cruisers were seen leaving the area around 3:30 p.m.
