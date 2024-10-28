Police investigate hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a hate-motivated assault that took place Sunday night in Waterloo.

Around 11 p.m. in the area of King Street South and Union Street, police say a male victim was approached by a man who yelled racial slurs at him and pushed him several times.

The suspect left the area on foot.

There were no injuries.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 6’2”, 20-30 years old, wearing a black face covering and grey hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.