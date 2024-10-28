Police investigate hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

KITCHENER
    King Street South and Union Street May 2021. (Googe Maps) King Street South and Union Street May 2021. (Googe Maps)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a hate-motivated assault that took place Sunday night in Waterloo.

    Around 11 p.m. in the area of King Street South and Union Street, police say a male victim was approached by a man who yelled racial slurs at him and pushed him several times.

    The suspect left the area on foot.

    There were no injuries.

    Police described the suspect as a white man, 6’2”, 20-30 years old, wearing a black face covering and grey hoodie.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

