Police investigate hate-motivated assault in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a hate-motivated assault that took place Sunday night in Waterloo.
Around 11 p.m. in the area of King Street South and Union Street, police say a male victim was approached by a man who yelled racial slurs at him and pushed him several times.
The suspect left the area on foot.
There were no injuries.
Police described the suspect as a white man, 6’2”, 20-30 years old, wearing a black face covering and grey hoodie.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
