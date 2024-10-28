Guelph-based company creates safe and comfortable workwear options for women in skilled trades
A Guelph-based company is helping women in skilled trades find comfortable and safe gear to wear while on the job.
Dianne Finnigan, the found of The Dirty Seahorse, said she noticed a gap in the industry when her daughter became interested in skilled trades.
“This all came about when my daughter went to masonry school and we went to go get her workwear. We soon discovered that what was on the market did not fit her and what I thought was an isolated incident turned out to be a huge problem,” Finnigan told CTV News.
Finnigan said other stores sold workwear for women but it wasn’t on par with what was available for men.
“Improper fit, pockets. And like I said, basically the fact that the arms and the legs were way too long and their crotch was hanging to their knees,” she said.
After having no luck on the racks at workwear retail stores, Finnigan decided to take matters into her own hands to help her daughter and other women in trades get proper-fitting gear.
“What we ended up doing was we did nine months of market research with women in skilled trades and they helped us build this company. They told us what they wanted and need and we built it in,” she said.
She said it isn’t just about how it looks but most importantly how it feels and how safe it is.
“This is all about reducing injuries. It's all about saving lives,” she said.
Finnigan knew it would be no small feat so she brought in some help.
“George Brown helped us with some of these items, not all of them, but we ended up getting a team of female designers. That way we have the female perspective from a designer's point of view,” said welder and brand ambassador, Kianna Mordue.
The partnership between Finnigan and George Brown College produced new clothing prototypes that provide not only proper fit and functionality, but also the protection needed to handle tough working conditions.
“The team set out to develop two prototypes, one for a glove and one for a coverall, ultimately leading to choosing materials that are comfortable and breathable and meet the required safety standards,” said Krista Holmes from George Brown College.
As women continue to break barriers in the trades, Finnigan plans to continue her efforts in ensuring they have the tools and the clothing to succeed.
“I did this for my daughter, and I also did this for my granddaughter and for future generations to come,” Finnigan said.
