    • Two men arrested after victim assaulted in own home: Guelph Police

    An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV) An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV)
    Two Guelph men are facing assault and weapons charges after a victim was assaulted inside his own home.

    Police say just before 5 p.m. Friday, the suspects went to an address near Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent and banged on the door.

    According to police, one of the men could be seen on security video holding a knife.

    When the tenant opened the door, the suspects reportedly forced their way inside. One of the suspects allegedly struck the tenant several times with a baseball bat, causing minor injuries.

    A 40-year-old Guelph man was arrested later that night and has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with a release order.

    A 48-year-old Guelph man was arrested Saturday night. He is charged with assault causing bodily harm, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and two counts of breaching probation.

