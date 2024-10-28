Police looking for multiple suspects following break-and-enter in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a residential break-and-enter in Kitchener.

    Police responded to a reported break-in at a home in the area of Natchez Road and Carson Drive around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

    Police say three suspects forced their way into the home while the residents were asleep. The residents contacted police and the suspects ran off.

    The first suspect is described as a white man, in his early 20s, approximately 6’, with a thin build and wearing a dark hoodie.

    The second suspect is described as a Black male, standing at around 5’9” and wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

    The third suspect is described as a Black female, approximately 5’10” and was wearing an army green jacket.

