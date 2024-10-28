Pedestrian injured in Brant County hit-and-run

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver after a pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to Baptist Church Road on Sunday at 5:59 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit near McBay Road between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Investigators were told the vehicle involved was a small white passenger vehicle, possibly a newer model Mazda. Officers believe the vehicle could have some damage to the passenger’s side.

The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Baptist Church Road.

The pedestrian went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.