Cambridge woman wins big prize
A Cambridge woman has won $400,000 with OLG.
Public service worker Mary Jo Quinn said she has been playing the lottery with OLG for about a year and has had a few small wins with The Big Spin in the past, but this is her first major prize payout.
“I played my ticket and saw that I had won a SPIN prize, so I stopped at the store to see what I had won. When my ticket was validated, I was so confused by what I saw on the screen. The clerk said the lottery terminal was frozen,” she said while picking up her prize. “I saw the words ‘BIG SPIN’ on the screen and started shaking. I couldn’t process what that meant! Everything the clerk said to me was met with my response of ‘What?’ I kept thinking, ‘This can’t be real!’”
Quinn plans to share her money with her husband, kids and grandchildren and may even use it to renovate her kitchen.
The winning ticket was bought at the Little Short Stop on Dundas Street South in Cambridge.
