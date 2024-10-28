Three players suspended after Kitchener Rangers game against Erie Otters

The Ontairo Hockey League has announced two Kitchener Rangers and an Erie Otter are facing disciplinary action after a home-and-home series over the weekend.

Tensions were high throughout the game on Saturday with a series of small dust-ups that were quickly broken up by the referees.

Kitchener’s Justin Bottineau has been handed a two-game suspension for a check to the head.

The check happened behind Erie’s net late in the first, sending Nicholas Holomego to the ice.

Later on in the third period, fellow Kitchener Ranger Jack LaBrash was also booked for a check to the head against Erie’s Ty Henry. LaBrash has also been suspended for two games.

However, as tempers continued to flare, Henry was sent off the ice with a game misconduct. He’s been given a two-game suspension for abuse of an official.

Ultimately, the Rangers took the game 4 – 3.