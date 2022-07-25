Police identify victim in fatal Township of Perth East collision

Police have identified 74-year-old Joanne Bell from Vernon, B.C. as the victim of a fatal collision Monday in the Township of Perth East.

Police said the collision was between a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle which caused the passenger vehicle to roll.

One person was extricated from the passenger vehicle and transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased, said police.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

Police said on Monday just after 12:30 p.m. Perth County OPP, Perth County Paramedic Services and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Line 29, at Road 111, in the Township of Perth East.

Officials are keeping the areas surrounding Line 29 and Road 111 closed for the investigation, which will likely last for several hours.

Police are asking motorists to not drive through the road closed signs.

The investigation is ongoing.