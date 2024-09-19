Police seek to identify 'suspicious' person

Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify a man who approached a woman and child in Wellesley.

On Thursday, the pair were approached by a stranger in a car at Queens Bush Road and Catherine Street.

Police said the man attempted to “engage the child in conversation before driving away.”

While no one was hurt, police want to identify the man.

They also shared the photo of a person they want to speak to in connection to this incident.

No physical description was provided but police said the man was driving a red Kia Sportage.