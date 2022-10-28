Police identify victim in fatal crash near Guelph

Wellington County OPP have identified the person killed in a crash north of Guelph earlier this week and put out a new call for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 26 around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. They have now been identified as 51-year-old Derek James Sage of Guelph.

Police say they are still looking for people who may have dash-cam footage or witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.