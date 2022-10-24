One dead, one injured in crash north of Guelph

One driver is dead and another has been injured following a multi-vehicle collision Monday morning north of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 26 around 5:30 a.m.

In a video posted to Twitter, Wellington County OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said the crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection remains closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.