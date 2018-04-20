

CTV Kitchener





A dive team and an OPP helicopter returned to the Grand River Friday to make another attempt at finding Kaden Young.

Young, 3, was last seen Feb. 21 when his mother drove the family van down a closed road near their home community of Waldemar. The Grand River, which was bursting its banks during a rainstorm, grabbed the van and pulled it in.

While Young’s mother was able to get to safety, and the van was later found a little ways downstream, there has been no sign of Young since.

Young’s disappearance prompted a major police and volunteer search. Police scaled their efforts back after about two weeks, saying they would return if they had reason to believe their efforts would result in finding Young.

Friday’s ramped-up effort focused on a section of the river near Belwood. Police said they were interested in searching some specific areas, and would continue their search through the weekend.