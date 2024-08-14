Police bust two illegal cannabis shops in Cambridge

Two people are facing charges after Waterloo Regional Police raided illegal cannabis dispensaries in Cambridge.

Police said the investigation by their Direct Action Response Team (DART) started back in June.

On Wednesday, they conducted search warrants at a shop on King Street East and another on Walnut Street.

A 26-year-old Brantford man was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

A second man, a 27-year-old from Kitchener, is charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of contraband tobacco products.

Police said they also seized a large quantity of cannabis products, cash and illicit prescription pills.