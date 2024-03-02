KITCHENER
Polar Plunge in Waterloo Region raises $50K for Special Olympics

The day might have been mild, but the water for this year’s Polar Plunge was especially cold.

Over 150 “jumpers” turned out to Waterloo Regional Police Headquarters for the annual event on Saturday to support Special Olympics Ontario.

Early in the afternoon, fundraising totals were at $49,000, but expected to reach $50,000 by the end of the day.

“I think I’m going up first,” said WRPS Chief of Police Mark Crowell. “I learned to get it out of the way, so I can watch as everyone jumps in afterwards.

“It is cold water, despite the mild environment.”

Those who didn’t want to take the plunge were welcome to purchase a rubber chicken and throw it in as well, while Special Olympic athletes went around to collect individual donations.

They could also purchase bags of ice to drop the temperature of the water.

In May, Waterloo Region will be hosting the Special Olympics Spring Games.

“This is one of the key events leading up to that,” said Crowell.

On Sunday, police confirmed they raised over $50,000.

