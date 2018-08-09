

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision near Seaforth.

The collision happened Thursday just after 8:15 p.m. on North Line between Bridge Road and Hydro Line Road.

Police say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was travelling southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, rolled into the ditch, and was ejected.

The 36-year-old Seaforth man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Line is closed between Bridge Road and Hydro Line Road and police are asking drivers to use an alternate route to avoid delays.