

CTV Kitchener





Police have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ATM theft in Port Rowan earlier this week.

They shared the photos in a press release on Dec. 6.

Days before, three suspects had used a pickup truck to smash into the front of the gas station where the ATM was housed.

They fastened it to the back of the truck before driving off.

The truck used was last seen on Highway 59 with the ATM being dragged behind it.

Over $75,000 in damage was caused to the gas station.