KITCHENER -- Brantford police have now released a photo of a young girl that was seen wandering in West Brant the morning prior.

The girl, who police estimate is between the ages of 10 and 12, was spotted walking near the area of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Shellard Lane at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers were notified about the incident by a concerned citizen.

BPS is seeking the public's assistance to help identify a 10-12 y/o female observed walking at approx. 4:30am Thurs May 28 in the area of Veteran's Memorial Parkway and Shellard Lane. BPS would like to verify her identity and well-being. https://t.co/komICzQ9v6 pic.twitter.com/bC6Tf4ddVa — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 29, 2020

In the photo that police obtained from a security camera at a Shellard Lane plaza, the girl was seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with a white and black stripe across the chest and light blue, pink and yellow pants.

Police say they have not received a missing person’s report regarding the girl, but are looking to verify her identity and check on her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police service at 519-756-7050.