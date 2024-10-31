Person found dead in fiery van in Elora

A person was found dead in a fiery van in Elora on Thursday.

Wellington County OPP say around 9:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on Wilson Street.

The van was engulfed in flames, they say, and neighbouring homes were evacuated.

Police found one person dead in the vehicle and are investigating.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Office of the Chief Coroner have been contacted.

Police expect to remain on scene until the evening as they investigate.

There is no threat to public safety.