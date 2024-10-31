KITCHENER
    • Largest seizure of fentanyl in Brantford Police Service history

    Illicit drugs seized by the Brantford Police Service. (Source: Brantford Police Service) Illicit drugs seized by the Brantford Police Service. (Source: Brantford Police Service)
    Following a significant drug investigation, the Brantford Police Service (BPS) has seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the service’s history.

    The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $692,675, when trafficked at the drug user level.

    As a result of the investigation, three Brantford residents were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    They include a 37-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

    This development comes after two search warrants were conducted at homes on Henry Street and Charing Cross Street on Tuesday.

    A large quantity of cash, drug manufacturing tools and materials were found along with the following illicit drugs:

    • Approximately 3,104.4 grams of suspected fentanyl
    • Approximately 320.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine
    • Approximately 86.6 grams of suspected cocaine
    • 1,211 suspected hydromorphone pills

