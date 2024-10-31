Largest seizure of fentanyl in Brantford Police Service history

Following a significant drug investigation, the Brantford Police Service (BPS) has seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the service’s history.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $692,675, when trafficked at the drug user level.

As a result of the investigation, three Brantford residents were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They include a 37-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

This development comes after two search warrants were conducted at homes on Henry Street and Charing Cross Street on Tuesday.

A large quantity of cash, drug manufacturing tools and materials were found along with the following illicit drugs: