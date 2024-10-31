Two drivers shot in face with pellet gun in Guelph: police

Guelph Police are looking for a suspect after two drivers said they were shot in the face with pellets.

Guelph police said two women were shot while driving in the Woodlawn Road East area near Riverside Park on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

Both drivers said they had been driving with their windows down when they heard several shots. One woman said she was hit in the right side of the head while the other was hit in the cheek. A male passenger in one of the vehicles was also hit on the ear.

Someone in one of the vehicles told police they had seen a male hiding behind a light post. They jumped out of the vehicle and tried to chase the suspect, but he ran off into Riverside Park.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing black clothing. They believe he was around 15-years-old.