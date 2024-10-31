SIU concludes investigation into teen death after jumping into Grand River

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) found no reasonable grounds to believe a Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy.

The teen died on July 2, after he jumped into the Grand River from Concession Street bridge.

The SIU says officers were on and around the bridge trying to prevent him from jumping.

Director Joseph Martino concluded police officers involved were lawfully placed and engaged.

“While it was highly regrettable that the teen could not be saved, his death was not from any want of trying on the part of the involved officers and firefighters,” a news release from the SIU reads in part.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officers which may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.