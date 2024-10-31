Will it rain on trick-or-treaters?

It might not be a ‘dark and stormy’ night, but trick-or-treaters may get a little wet tonight.

CTV Weather Specialist Will Aiello said temperatures will stay above seasonal.

“So, 20 degrees basically when we’re trick-or-treating from that 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. window. Maybe down to 19 degrees or 18 degrees at the very least,” Aiello said on Thursday afternoon.

He said there is a chance for scattered showers across southwestern Ontario.

“Certain areas might see a little bit of rainfall, might be in the clear,” he explained. “From Waterloo to Kitchener to Cambridge to Guelph, we are seeing different weather clouds that are continuing to have some rainfall from about 4 p.m. to 7 or 8 o’clock.”

Police throughout Waterloo Region, Guelph and beyond are urging all drivers to be careful tonight and keep an eye out for little ghosts and goblins who will be heading out in search of treats.