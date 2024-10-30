KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wheel detached from van causes fatal 401 crash near Cambridge: OPP

    Share

    One person has died after police say a wheel detached from a vehicle, causing a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Cambridge.

    Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

    The crash involved three vehicles, including an SUV and a transport truck.

    “It was confirmed by investigators that a wheel had become detached from a van travelling westbound, which struck the SUV travelling eastbound, which then made contact with the transport truck,” said OPP in a news release.

    Police said the driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old from Toronto, died at the crash site, but no other injuries were reported.

    All eastbound lanes closed between the Cambridge OnRoute and Highway 6 as investigators continued.

    “We currently are investigating the scene, we have our technical collision investigators at scene processing the collision so it will be an extensive closure, we are expecting five or six hours,” OPP Sgt. Ted Donelmans told CTV News Kitchener before roads reopened.

    Police estimated the highway would reopen by 11 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News