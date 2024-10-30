Wheel detached from van causes fatal 401 crash near Cambridge: OPP

One person has died after police say a wheel detached from a vehicle, causing a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Cambridge.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved three vehicles, including an SUV and a transport truck.

“It was confirmed by investigators that a wheel had become detached from a van travelling westbound, which struck the SUV travelling eastbound, which then made contact with the transport truck,” said OPP in a news release.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old from Toronto, died at the crash site, but no other injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes closed between the Cambridge OnRoute and Highway 6 as investigators continued.

“We currently are investigating the scene, we have our technical collision investigators at scene processing the collision so it will be an extensive closure, we are expecting five or six hours,” OPP Sgt. Ted Donelmans told CTV News Kitchener before roads reopened.

Police estimated the highway would reopen by 11 p.m.