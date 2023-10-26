Person bitten by rabid skunk in Cambridge

Waterloo Region Public Health officials are reminding people to avoid contact with wildlife after someone was bitten by a rabid skunk in Cambridge.

The person has received medical attention. Only one incident of human exposure to the animal was reported and it has been euthanized, the region said.

WHAT IS RABIES?

Rabies is a preventable viral disease that affects the nervous system of mammals, including humans. While it is preventable, it can be deadly if an exposed person does not receive appropriate medical care after a potential exposure.

HOW IS RABIES SPREAD?

Rabies is spread through the bite, lick or scratch from an infected animal.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE BIT BY A WILD ANIMAL?

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, public health officials say you should wash the area thoroughly with soapy water, seek medical advice and contact Region of Waterloo Public Health at 519-575-4400.