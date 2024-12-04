Guelph man charged with impaired driving: police

A Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving among other charges.

On Dec. 3, at around 1:15 p.m. Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle on River Glen Path in the Township of Guelph-Eramosa.

From the investigation, police charged a 31-year-old Guelph man with impaired driving, four counts of driving while legally prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. His license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.