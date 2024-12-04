Guelph man arrested after driving while prohibited, carrying weapon

A Guelph man has been arrested after being stopped by police for driving while prohibited.

On Dec. 3, during the afternoon, Guelph Police officers saw a man driving a vehicle near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Willow Road. Police knew that the man was a prohibited driver.

Police said the man was arrested at 2:37 p.m. after he got out of his vehicle when he parked near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

Police said they found a gold spring loaded knife hidden in his front waistband after searching him.

A 28-year-old Guelph man has been charged with nine counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of a weapons prohibition order.