KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man arrested after driving while prohibited, carrying weapon

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been arrested after being stopped by police for driving while prohibited.

    On Dec. 3, during the afternoon, Guelph Police officers saw a man driving a vehicle near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Willow Road. Police knew that the man was a prohibited driver.

    Police said the man was arrested at 2:37 p.m. after he got out of his vehicle when he parked near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

    Police said they found a gold spring loaded knife hidden in his front waistband after searching him.

    A 28-year-old Guelph man has been charged with nine counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of a weapons prohibition order. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News