Guelph man arrested after police found him in home’s storage room

A Guelph man has been arrested after breaking into a home just outside the downtown core in Guelph on Tuesday.

On Dec. 3, at 6:24 a.m. Guelph Police were called to a break in.

Police said they were told a man found an unknown person in his detached garage, rummaging through his vehicle.

They said the man who broke in was able to get into the upstairs loft above the garage.

When police arrived, they found the man in a small storage room in the loft and arrested him.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with breaking into a house with the intent to commit an indictable offence and for two counts of breaching probation.