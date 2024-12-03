Blowing snow could cause problems for drivers Wednesday

More snow is headed for southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and it could cause problems for anyone out on the roads.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for much of the province, along with snow squall warnings for communities along Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The agency is forecasting periods of snow throughout the day.

The areas surrounding Guelph and the Region of Waterloo are expected to get about five centimetres of the white stuff.

Environment Canada said it will also be windy, with gusts between 40 km/h and up to 70 km/h.

Drivers are warned visibility could be “significantly” reduced so they should go slow on the roads, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop on short notice.