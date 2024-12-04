City of Kitchener earmarking city-owned land to build affordable housing
The City of Kitchener is planning to build new not-for-profit housing on city-owned land.
The sites chosen for the potential new projects are along Wellington Street North.
In a news release sent out Monday, the city said the move is aimed at creating long-term solutions to the housing crisis.
Organizations interested in taking part in the project can submit ideas through a Request for Proposals process that opened up on Tuesday.
In the release, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic thanked the federal government for support the initiative through the Housing Accelerator Fund.
“We recognize the urgency of the housing crisis and are taking bold actions to tackle it,” Paul Singh, chair of the city’s Planning and Strategic Initiatives Committee, said in the release. “This initiative is a win-win: it leverages underutilized land to address pressing social and housing needs.”
