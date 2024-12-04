KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • City of Kitchener earmarking city-owned land to build affordable housing

    An undated stock image of a key in a door (AS Photography/Pexels) An undated stock image of a key in a door (AS Photography/Pexels)
    Share

    The City of Kitchener is planning to build new not-for-profit housing on city-owned land.

    The sites chosen for the potential new projects are along Wellington Street North.

    In a news release sent out Monday, the city said the move is aimed at creating long-term solutions to the housing crisis.

    Organizations interested in taking part in the project can submit ideas through a Request for Proposals process that opened up on Tuesday.

    In the release, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic thanked the federal government for support the initiative through the Housing Accelerator Fund.

    “We recognize the urgency of the housing crisis and are taking bold actions to tackle it,” Paul Singh, chair of the city’s Planning and Strategic Initiatives Committee, said in the release. “This initiative is a win-win: it leverages underutilized land to address pressing social and housing needs.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News