Three youths fall through ice at Cambridge pond

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three youths fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond.

They said emergency responders were called to the area, which they did not name, on Tuesday afternoon.

“Luckily the boys were able to get out safely with the help of members of the public and will be OK,” a social media post said.

Police did not share any further details about the incident.

They did, however, urge caution on local waterways.

“Please stay off frozen water bodies,” the post said. “It may appear safe but the ice may not be thick enough to support your weight, due to the current flowing underneath. Be careful near riverbanks as well, as they will be icy and slippery.”

Before heading out on the ice, always check for cracks and any slushy areas as they may not be safe to walk on.