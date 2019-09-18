Featured
Pedestrian struck in apartment complex driveway
Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Cambridge Wednesday night.
Officers were called to a driveway leading to an apartment complex at 200 Jamieson Parkway around 7:00 p.m.
They say a man was struck by an SUV.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Officers say they will be on scene for several hours to investigate.
The Traffic Services Branch is also investigating.
