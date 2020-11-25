KITCHENER -- Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash in Norfolk County.

Provincial police were called to the crash on Concession 10 in Townsend at around 5:35 p.m.

According to a news release, a driver was headed westbound on that road when they saw a pickup truck in the westbound lane, facing east.

"The driver took evasive action and swerved to avoid the parked vehicle when they struck a pedestrian that was located on the side of the roadway," the release read in part.

Fifty-year-old Jeffrey Scott suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about six hours while police investigated.