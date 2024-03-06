Pay-as-you-can hair, foot and massage clinic fills a need in Cambridge

A pay-as-you-can clinic run by the Trillium United Church in Cambridge is offering professional foot care, haircuts and massages for older adults and those with health challenges.

Thanks to a grant from the United Church, personal care clinics started last year, and quickly saw registration fill up. Six clinics were held over 2023.

This year, a $5,000 grant from the United Church of Canada’s Western Ontario Waterways Region allowed the group to expand and schedule eight clinics for 2024.

A group of volunteers who are all retired healthcare professionals manages the clinic. It is offered on a pay-as-you-can basis, so clients are not limited from receiving a service.

"Many people cannot afford them. Their budgets don't allow them access to these services. And we felt this was an important thing to do for our community,” said Ruth Thompson, a volunteer with the Trillium United Church.

The clinics run every five to six weeks, only in the morning. Each clinic has space for six foot care appointments, six haircuts and four massages.

The professionals providing the services said they would be willing to even do it for free, because they see the confidence it gives their clients.

"I love it,” hair stylist Carol Kingston said. “First of all, I get to interact with everyone, which is wonderful. I think that's really important, especially after being so isolated for so long with COVID and getting people out, making their day a little bit too."

Last year, only haircuts and foot care were offered. The group decided to add therapeutic massage this year, for anyone experiencing chronic or acute pain or lack of mobility.

"Massage we added because, again, [it's a] very expensive service and people who don't have insurance will not be able to access it," Thompson said.

Cheryl Graham was one of the clients on Wednesday. Graham, received a foot massage, nail clipping and filing.

"I just really liked it. I like the lady. I was very calm and she was good," Graham said.

Other clients said they try to get in as much as possible, but there is a waitlist that continues to grow.

Mary Ellen Hagey has her blood presssure checked at the Trillium United Church Personal Care Clinic on March 6, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

"I have back issues. So you don't think about it, but it's hard to get your toenails when your back hurts," client Mary Ellen Hagey said.

Since it started, the clinics have been held at the church. The group wanted to reach out more to the community, and has scheduled two clinics at buildings managed by Satellite Community Homes in Cambridge.

"It's open to anyone. That's the point. This is outreach. As we've gone along, it's more and more community people," Thompson said.

A paid registered nurse is also on hand to take blood pressure and talk to clients about how they’re feeling.

“I like coming here,” Hagey said. “And I know many people at this church, so it’s kind of nice to see everybody.”

Clients must make an appointment to get in. Thompson said the waitlist continues to grow, particularly for foot services. People can call 519-653-6601 ext. 4 to get on the waitlist.

The group is applying for additional funding from the church and for a grant from the City of Cambridge to try to offer even more clinics.

Upcoming Clinics: