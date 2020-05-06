KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported another 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 871.

Of those, 395 cases have been resolved, an increase of 18 compared to the day before.

Wednesday's update follows a spike in cases reported on Tuesday, when the region reported 43 new local cases.

Another four people in the region have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll here to 94.

Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang says we are at an important point in our fight against COVID-19 and that, while the progress is good, it is "precarious."

"The path going forward is going to be very slow, much slower than what we all would like," she said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

"It may be hard to imagine at this point but slow will be the fastest way."

Two of the region's most recent deaths have been reported at Forest Heights Revera, a long-term care home where 44 people have now died.

At that facility, 165 residents and 59 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Across the province, Ontario saw a small spike as it reported another 412 cases of COVID-19. That brings the provincial total to 18,722, including 13,222 resolved cases.

More than 1,400 people have died of the virus after the province reported another 68 deaths.

QUICK FACTS ABOUT COVID-19 IN WATERLOO REGION

Five per cent of cases (40 people) are currently hospitalized

17 per cent of cases (148) have been hospitalized at some point

Health care workers account for 30 per cent of cases (264)

62 per cent of cases identify as female and 38 per cent of cases identify as male

45 per cent of the cases in Waterloo Region have been resolved

23 per cent of cases are aged 80 or older; the second hardest-hit demographic is people aged 50 to 59

