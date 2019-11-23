

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police in Guelph are investigating a crash involving in ambulance on Friday.

It happened at the intersection of Victoria Street and Eramosa Road at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say the ambulance was heading to a call with its sirens and lights on when it collided with a car.

The driver of the car wasn't hurt, but the three paramedics were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and it's not clear what caused it.

It's not yet known whether any charges are expected.