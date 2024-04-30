Paramedics seek missing medication pouch
The Region of Waterloo is hoping someone will return a missing medication pouch belonging to Paramedics Services.
They say it contained opioids, including eight milligrams of hydromorphone and 20 milligrams of morphine.
Paramedics discovered the missing pouch at the end of Tuesday’s shift and a routine call in Kitchener’s Alpine neighbourhood.
The region says it is alerting the public “out of an abundance of caution.”
“When used without medical supervision, these drugs are extremely dangerous,” the media release explained.
Anyone with information on the missing pouch is asked to call Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
