    • Deceased identified in suspicious death in Six Nations: OPP

    The intersection of 4th Line and Mohawk Road in Six Nations in May, 2023. (Credit/Google Maps) The intersection of 4th Line and Mohawk Road in Six Nations in May, 2023. (Credit/Google Maps)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the identity of the deceased in a suspicious death investigation on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation territory.

    At around 11:20 a.m. on May 10, the Six Nations Police Services (SNPS) received a report of a person with life-threatening injuries on the side of Fourth Line Road near Mohawk Road in the Township of Tuscarora.

    The person was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a hospital where they died one day later on May 11.

    The deceased has been identified as Brandon Hill, 49, of Six Nations.

    A postmortem examination was completed at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto. Police say results will not be released “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

    OPP will assist SNPS with the ongoing investigation, in conjunction with the Office of Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam video from the area to contact the SNPS at 519-445-2811 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

