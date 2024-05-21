KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two teens charged, another with severe head injuries

    An emergency room sign in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An emergency room sign in Regina can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Two teens are facing aggravated assault charges after an alleged disturbance that left a third teen with severe injuries.

    According to a news release from police, at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Guelph police received reports of an injured male. Police said several teens were in an altercation and one was struck in the head with a weapon, sending the 18- year-old Rockwood teen to hospital.

    A rifle, knife and collapsible baton were seized during the investigation.

    Two Guelph teens aged 17 and 15 are facing assault-related charges and will be held for bail hearings.

