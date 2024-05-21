Man charged after allegedly climbing 8-storey crane in Guelph
A man is facing charges after police say he climbed up a downtown construction crane on Monday, prompting a two-hour stand off with Guelph police.
Police got a call from an alarm company about someone forcing his way into a construction site on Baker Street, at around 8 p.m.
When they got there, officers saw the man at the top of the crane. Police said they negotiated with the man for two hours before he climbed down.
A 49-year-old Guelph man is charged with break and enter and mischief.
