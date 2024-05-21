KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Man breaks into business, locks himself inside: Guelph police

    An undated stock photo of a storage locker. (Image credit: Shutterstock) An undated stock photo of a storage locker. (Image credit: Shutterstock)
    A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.

    At around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Guelph police said he smashed a window to enter the office area of a self-storage business. Police said he got into the secure compound but couldn’t get back out until around 6 a.m., when a customer came and opened the gate. It was captured on video.

    At around 7:30 a.m. police saw the man in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Hanlon Expressway and he was arrested. The 59-year-old is charged with break and enter and breaching a probation order. 

