Man breaks into business, locks himself inside: Guelph police

A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.

At around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Guelph police said he smashed a window to enter the office area of a self-storage business. Police said he got into the secure compound but couldn’t get back out until around 6 a.m., when a customer came and opened the gate. It was captured on video.

At around 7:30 a.m. police saw the man in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Hanlon Expressway and he was arrested. The 59-year-old is charged with break and enter and breaching a probation order.