Police respond to 'numerous disturbance calls' at Victoria Park in Kitchener

A 14-year-old has been charged after several calls were made to police about disturbances involving large crowds in a Kitchener park during Victoria Day.

At around 7:25 p.m. Monday, police say they received numerous reports of people setting off fireworks toward members of the public and buildings at Victoria Park.

Police say they responded to disturbances and large crowds of people blocking roadways and businesses.

Police also say fireworks were being shot towards them and out of moving vehicles.

Over the course of four hours, more than nineteen police and bylaw officers “worked to restore safety and to disperse several hundred people that had gathered in anticipation of Victoria Day fireworks,” police said

The teenager has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.