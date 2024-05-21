Teen sexually assaulted in Brantford, suspect sought by police

Brantford police are looking to identify a man they believe was involved in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

On Thursday May 16, at around 7 p.m., police said the teen girl was sexually assaulted while on a walking trail that extends from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Bell Lane. It was reported four days later.

The suspect is described as a man with brown skin, in his 20’s or older, approximately 5’4” with brown eyes and brown eyebrows. The suspect was wearing a head covering to conceal his face – similar to a balaclava.

Police are asking residents living near Shellard’s Lane, Bell Lane, Mt. Pleasant Street and Helen Avenue to check their surveillance cameras for footage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 16 and to report anything suspicious to police.

Any drivers who were in the area around that time are also asked to check dash cam video and report anything suspicious to police.

According to a release from Brantford police, their major crime unit and the sexual assault unit are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can also contact police or Crime Stoppers.